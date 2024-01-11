Cluj recall Ghana's Carl Davordzie from FC Gloria loan

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

CFR Cluj have made a strategic move by recalling Ghanaian striker Carl Davordzie from his loan stint at FC Gloria, recognizing his exceptional performances in the Romania Liga III.



Originally joining CFR Cluj in 2022 from the Italian lower division side Camposanto Calcio, Davordzie was subsequently sent on loan to Gloria FC, a third-division club.



During his time at Gloria FC, Davordzie proved his worth with an impressive record of nine goals and five assists in just 12 games.



The 22-year-old’s journey to CFR Cluj was preceded by his stint as a rising star in Parma’s youth system.



Notably, he even found a place in the matchday squad for several Serie A games against top teams like Juventus and Napoli, showcasing his early potential on a bigger stage.



Now, with his return to CFR Cluj, Davordzie is eager to demonstrate his skills in a higher league and contribute significantly to the team’s campaign.



The club is optimistic about his capabilities and believes that he possesses the qualities required to excel in the competitive landscape of the Romanian top flight.



Davordzie’s journey from Parma’s youth system to Serie A experience and now back to CFR Cluj reflects a promising trajectory for the young Ghanaian striker.