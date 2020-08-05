Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Clubs chase Dede Ayew with big cash

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Suitors from oil-rich Middle East are pursuing Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew (Dede), after a brilliant Swansea City campaign this season.



The Swansea winger has been instrumental in his side’s quest for a Premiership return which was crushed after a semifinal play-offs defeat to Brentford last week.



Dede struck 18 times in all competitions and provided seven assists for the Swans.



But whether or not he will continue to stay with his current employers remains uncertain—with a year left on his contract.



Dede, 30, is believed to be interested in top-flight football, with manager Steve Cooper admitting his level, saying, “We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It has been brilliant working with him.”



He added, “But I understand Andre is a better player than the championship. That is a matter of fact and I a Indications are that clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to offer huge sums of money for the Swansea deputy captain.



“I understand that it will be a talking point, whether he stays or goes,” Cooper added.



“Whatever Andre decides to do, he will have thought about it long and hard, that is for sure, and we will see where it goes,” he said.

