Christopher Baah provides assist in Sarpsborg 08's thrashing of Sandefjord

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Christopher Baah provided an assist Sarpsborg 08's 6-1 thrashing of Sandefjord on Sunday afternoon in the Norwegian Eliteserien.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was Sarpsborg 08 11 wins, Sandefjord four wins, and five draws.



Baah started the game and lasted 75 minutes, the attacker was replaced by Steffen Lie Skålevik.



Sarpsborg 08 enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the game at the Sarpsborg Stadion.



Kristian Opseth opened the scoring for Sarpsborg 08 with a header from very close range to the centre of the goal. in the 10th minute. Opseth's goal was assisted by Mikkel Maigaard.



In the 11th minute, Victor Torp added the second goal for Sarpsborg 08. Torp's strike was assisted by Christopher Baah.



Kristian Opseth scored his second goal in the clash for Sarpsborg 08. His left footed shot from the centre of the box landed in the bottom right corner of the net.



Jesper Taaje scored Sandefjord's only goal in a few seconds to halftime to make it 3-1.



Joachim Soltvedt, Ramon Lundqvist, and Eirik Wichne added the 4th, 5th, and 6th goals to seal the win for Sarpsborg 08.