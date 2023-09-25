Check out the tweet by girlfriend of Black Stars player that angered #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tweet by Gifty Boakye who is a Ghanaian model and girlfriend of Black Stars forward Yaw Yeboah triggered an army of angry reactions from some Ghanaians who subscribe to the tenets of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



Amid the second day of protest at the 37 Military Hospital on Saturday, September 23, 2023, the model and philanthropist made a tweet that some of the demonstrators viewed to be a dig at their activism works.



The tweet which reads “Masters Degree in Globalization and Social Justice >>> Twitter politicians & philosophers”, got Gifty Boakye’s page swamped with an array of opposing views and vile insults.



Some of the tweets roped in her boyfriend Yaw Yeboah who plays for Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew in the United States of America.



Her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Partey who plays for Arsenal in England was not left out of the conversation as some tweeps alleged that the lady’s attitude might have influenced Partey’s decision to ditch her.



The tweet which has been viewed over a million times had a myriad of abusive reactions as Gifty Boakye who is believed to be part of event organizers, Afro Future was condemned for not honoring contractual agreements with the people they engage for their events.



It came to light recently that Gifty Boakye who once became a topic of discussion after allegedly being seen at the premises of the Black Stars hotel during the 2019 AFCON was dating winger Yaw Yeboah.



The news was shocking to many who viewed her social media activities as they wondered why she seemed to have a thing for footballers.



The news of Boakye’s relationship with Yaw Yeboah was made public after she shared pictures and videos cozy moments with Yaw Yeboah.



Her latest battle with social media users is her tweet which some deem to be demeaning and a subtle dig at #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors.



The three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo which started on Thursday, September 21, 2023 came to a close on Saturday, September 23.



The first day of the protest was marred by clashes between protestors and police officers who arrested 49 of the demonstrators.



The proceeding two days of the exercise staged by the Democracy Hub was incident-free and had leading Ghanaian entertainers in attendance.



Read the tweet below









I was bashing Thomas Partey for leaving you for Oyibo ????saaana wagyimi sen Maguire — ????Ashawo Season????????????????✨ (@frikin_meditant) September 24, 2023

Ah Masters still be thing? — Tuffguy (@tuffguy_1) September 24, 2023

damn girl.. if my parents stole money from the public purse to get me through school, I'll probably be quiet about it..where is shame? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ps0OfvMrxK — Dave (@11Azpilicuetas) September 23, 2023

Ghanaian Football players who didn’t even write wassce are using and passing you around and you think you be any better thing. No wonder Miss Malaika girls are more respected than you people. Kwasia biaa na ye fr3 no Ms Ghana — Bråå K●F¡ ™ ????????|???????? (@eii_braakofi) September 24, 2023

Photographers and other creative have exposed you (@Afrofuture ) for not paying them after thier services

What do you have to say about that — Kwabena An$ah (@ArmaniBrooklyn1) September 23, 2023

That be why Partey lef you. — OAK (@onedndoak) September 23, 2023

“A tiger does not proclaim his trigritude, he pounces” - Wole Soyinka. In other words, @GiftyB_, let your achievements and abilities speak for you. But what do I know? I’m just a mere Twitter philosopher & I do not have a Masters degree in globalization & social justice https://t.co/br1WGnieyH pic.twitter.com/j95cPDULal — Dr. Sangu Delle (@SanguDelle) September 23, 2023

But ebi kobolor Ghanaian footballers you dey chase .you no be partey ein ex? What's his academic qualifications? And what's the name and occupation of your current boyfriend? https://t.co/owTOhdrAky — Nibiru (@6xKelv) September 24, 2023

You have an MSc but you’ve made yourself a career girlfriend of Black Stars players . After one finishes they pass you to the other https://t.co/ETXsoKwnZV — Octopus Trudy (@179858_) September 24, 2023

KPE