Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Check out the 15 Ghanaian players at Arsenal, Man Utd, other clubs

A few have hit the limelight and the GFA is on their heels to have them play for Ghana but within the lower ranks of some the giant English clubs, Ghanaian players aplenty.

Below is a list of 15 players of Ghanaian origin who play for Arsenal, Manchester United, City and other big clubs in England.

Reading FC

Lynford Sackey

Malachi Talent-Aryeeteey

Yaw Turkson

Nelson Abbey

Manchester United

5. Forson Omari

Manchester City

6. Gyabi Darko

7. Kwaku Oduroh

Liverpool

8. Jarell Quansah

Leeds United

9. Emmanuel Amissah

Sunderland

10. Jonathan Krakue

Aston Villa

11. Paul Appiah

Arsenal

12. Omari Hutchinson

13. Charles Sagoe Jr.

Crystal Palace

14. Jerusun Rak Sakyi

15. Addy Tetteh-Quaye

