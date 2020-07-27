Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Championship playoff: Brentford to host Ayew's Swansea City on Wednesday

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Swansea City will play away to Brentford on Wednesday at the Griffin Park in the return leg of the Skybt Championship playoff.



Andre Ayew propelled Swansea City to a 1:0 win at the Liberty Stadium in the first leg on Sunday evening despite failing to convert a penalty.



The winner of the encounter will play Fulham or Cardiff at the Wembly Stadium.



The winner of the final playoff will qualify to play in the Premier League next season.



Andre Ayew has been a key figure for Steve Cooper's side scoring 18 goals in all competition.



The Blac Stars skipper will be hoping to return to the Premier League after suffering relegation with the Swans in 2018.





