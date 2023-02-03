Centurion Cofie set to shine again in SivaSpor-Besiktas clash

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie recent razor-sharp form has had a positive impact on Sivasspor in the Turkish top-flight league.



Indeed, it has emerged that his side's bad patch of results last year stirred the team and has seen a turn for the better this new year.



After Rizay Calimbay changes to his personnel in the middle of the park saw the introduction of Ghana midfielder Cofie earning impactful playing time.



The lad had caught the eye of the tactician after his impressive shift after the Christmas break which was too good to be ignored.



The team has won all games he has played but for a 2-1 defeat to sixth-placed Adana Demispor, Cofie headed home the consolation goal.



This boost in confidence for Cofie and his colleagues will charge them up to make a massive push to climb the league ladder.



Sivas’15 position, as agreed by the lads is not good, of a team that was contending for a European spot last season Cofie said."Workaholic, as l am affectionately known had my 100 cap for Sivas in Monday's 3-0 win over Alanyaspor."



The centurions' performance earned him a place in the best 11 for the week 21 round of matches of the Turkish Superliga.



And buoyed by that he will be expected to line up for his side as they face 4th placed Besiktas tomorrow where he stated “Myself and my teammates will fight for the badge because the agenda of climbing the log is the utmost.”



Cofie, Workaholics as his affectionately known had his 100 cap for Sivas in Monday's 3-0 win over Alanyaspor.



He joined after stints in Spain and Italy.