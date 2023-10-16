Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo ruled out of USA friendly

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the international friendly against the United States after picking up an injury in the game against Mexico.



The Celta Vigo center-back suffered an ankle injury after 25 minutes of the game at the Bank of America stadium and had to be replaced by Alidu Seidu.



Aidoo is expected to fly back to Spain for further treatment.



Meanwhile, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu is expected to join the Black Stars team in Nashville ahead of the game against the United States on Tuesday.



The Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday, courtesy goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.



The four-time African champions will be hoping to leave America on a positive note when they engage US at the GEODIS Park.



The two friendlies are expected to prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.