Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Callum Hudson-Odoi feels he has improved this season

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Chelsea attacker, Callum Hudson-Odoi feels he has improved on his game this season after scoring a consolation goal against Manchester City.



The England international, who has Ghanaian roots, climbed off the bench to score in the 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.



It was his fourth goal so far this season, equaling last season's tally.



"I feel like I'm getting more confident day by day, I feel like I'm getting over my injury much more now, and I'm feeling more free," he tells the Chelsea match programme."



"I'm confident in what I'm doing, and now I need to keep working hard, keep showing myself on the pitch and keep proving that I can become better and better."



"As a dribbler, I love to receive the ball as quickly as possible and try to do what I need to do to get past the defender. But it's not always about dribbling, sometimes it's about opening up the game, finding a pass quickly inside and creating space for everyone else."



"You want to be unpredictable, you don't want every defender to know exactly what you're going to do as soon as you get on the ball. I like to change it up, play one-twos, switch the play, even if it's driving with the ball inside and creating a chance from there. I just try to find different ways, a variety of different plays to get through to goal."