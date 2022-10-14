Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave Chelsea on permanent basis next summer - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave Chelsea on a permanent deal at the end of the season, according to reporter Iomie Stanley.



Odoi, who is being chased by Ghana FA over a nationality switch is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in search of playing time.



Since joining the club in the summer, he has made seven starts for the Bundesliga side and is looking like he is enjoying his time away from Stamford Bridge.



Despite reports that Chelsea are keen to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi for the foreseeable future, Stanley claims that the winger may seek a permanent move away from the club.



He told IcFootballnews: "From what I hear, because of his age and the fact that he can play in more than one position, Chelsea really doesn’t want to let Hudson-Odoi go anywhere."



"However – the winger knows that he may struggle for game time if he goes back to Stamford Bridge given all the players that Graham Potter will be looking to sign in the coming windows."



"He has no intention of sitting on the bench – watching his career pass him by and he knows that an impressive season in the Bundesliga will alert a number of clubs to a possible deal at the end of the season."



"Part of him may feel like he can win back his place in that Chelsea side – could be a massive part of the plans under Potter – but part of him knows that he would get better opportunities if he left Chelsea."



"So if the opportunity arises – then I can easily see Hudson-Odoi leaving the club on a more permanent basis."