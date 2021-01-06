Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Caleb Ekuban’s solo strike earns victory for Trabzonspor against Goztepe

Caleb Ekuban has been in fine form

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban registered his name on the scoresheet on Wednesday afternoon to earn a narrow 1-0 win for Trabzonspor against Goztepe.



The two clubs were in action at the Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu today for a matchday 17 clash in the 2020/2021 Turkish Super Lig campaign.



Already in top form, Caleb Ekuban deservedly earned a starting role to play for his team today.



He dazzled with his attacking play as he provided the needed threat in the final third of the pitch.



After several attempts of knocking by the Trabzonspor team, Caleb Ekuban finally delivered when he scored in the 27th minute to shoot the home team into the lead.



Although the remainder of the game saw both teams creating a lot of chances, neither side could get on the scoresheet with the Ghana forward and his teammates celebrating a win at the end of the 90 minutes.



This season, Caleb Ekuban has featured in 11 matches for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig. He has impressed and currently has five goals to his name.



