Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban misses penalty as Trabzonspor snatch late equalizer in Turkish top-flight

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban

Striker Caleb Ekuban missed an early penalty as Trabzonspor laboured to draw 1-1 at Antalyaspor in the Super Lig on Saturday, 16 January 2021.



The visitors were awarded a spot kick in the 12th minute but the Ghana international squandered it.



Ekuban missed the chance to score his sixth league goal of the season.



He lasted the entire duration at the Antalya Stadyumu.



Brazilian Amilton opened the scoring in the 25th minute and Trabzonspor needed an injury time equalizer from Benik Afobe.