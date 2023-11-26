Brandon Thomas-Asante grabs assist in West Brom's win against Ipswich Town

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante assisted West Brom's 2-0 win against Ipswich Town in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.



Brandon Thomas-Asante started the game at the Hawthorns and lasted 80 minutes.



Ipswich Town fell behind in less than five minutes at The Hawthorns. Jed Wallace's wonderful right-wing cross was just beyond of reach of Brandon Thomas-Asante, but the hosts took the lead from the ensuing corner.



Furlong raced to the near post to meet Phillips' delivery before glancing the ball into the far corner.



McKenna's team had few chances in the first half when the hosts were prepared to let the visitors have more of the possession. They were therefore caught off guard at the start of the second half.



Ipswich were undone from their own corner. Deep within their own half, Wallace, Thomas-Asante, and Diangana combined to break free for West Brom. Thomas-Asante added the final touch by slipping Diangana within the space.



Thomas-Asante has made 15 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted two in the league this season.



West Brom will play Cardiff City in their next league game.