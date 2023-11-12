Black Stars captain Andre Ayew joins Ligue 1 side

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian skipper Andre Ayew has joined Ligue 1 club, Le Havre, per reports from in France.



The 33-year-old striker made a dramatic return to English football in February 2023, signing up with Nottingham Forest after a successful tenure with Al-Sadd.



Ayew’s impact in the Premier League was immediate and undeniable, featuring prominently in 13 matches and proving that time away had done nothing to diminish his skill set.



Now, with his contract-free status since last July, Ayew has chosen Le havre from a list if offers.



While the seasoned attacker had options from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and even the MLS, he has opted for a homecoming of sorts to the French championship.



No stranger to French football, Ayew previously plied his trade with Olympique de Marseille, leaving an indelible mark with his performances.



