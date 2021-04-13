Besiktas fans react to Bernard Mensah's performance in game against Erzurumspor

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah received heavy criticisms from Besiktas JK fans following his performance against Erzurumspor BB.



Besiktas beat Erzurumspor 4-2 in the end at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.



Bernard Mensah replaced Oğuzhan Özyakup in the 61st minute and was ineffective in the match which made the fans react on social networks.



Cyle Larin, Rachid Ghezzal, Gokhan Tore, and Özyakup were the scorers of the match to consolidate the top spot on the log after 34 rounds.



Former Atletico Madrid player has 25 appearances so far this season and has scored 4 goals for the Black and Whites.