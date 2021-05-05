Bernard Tekpetey reacts to winning Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey has expressed his delight at winning the Bulgarian Premier League title with Ludogorets Razgrad.



Ludogorets wrapped up the Bulgarian championship title with four games to spare following a 3-1 victory against Beroe on Tuesday.



The Green and Whites had garnered 64 points prior to the game against Beroe at the Huvepharma Arena.



Valdas Dambrauskas’ men impressively walloped their opponents to defend the crown they won last term - courtesy goals from Kiril Despodov, Dominik Yankov and Claudiu Keseru, with the visitors grabbing a consolation through Gaius Makouta.



He lasted 69 minutes to help the side pick the victory on Tuesday.



“I will give thanks to God because through him things have been successful for me. When I arrived at the club, things weren’t easy but God being so good we have won the league though we have about four games to finish the season”



“I’m really excited to be part of this, it wasn’t easy but I’m really excited in this moment” he told Wontumi FM.



Reacting to his contribution towards the success of the club, he said, “I can be proud of myself because together with my teammates we have been able to make it”



Tekpetey has played 31 times in all competitions, scoring 1 goal and adding 8 assists to his credit.