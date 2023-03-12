Benjamin Tetteh suffers hamstring injury in Hull City's draw against Coventry City

Sports News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hull City's promotion aspirations have been dealt a significant blow as Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury during their 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.



The 25-year-old was substituted just 22 minutes into the game, holding his right hamstring as he left the field.



This latest setback compounds a challenging season for Tetteh, who has already struggled with multiple injuries.



The former Yeni Malatyspor frontman had only recently regained full fitness, expressing relief at being able to play again, before this latest setback.



The extent of Tetteh's injury remains unknown, leaving both the team and fans anxious as they await further updates.



His absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Tigers, as they seek to mount a strong challenge for promotion to the Premier League.



Tetteh has featured in 15 games in the Championship and only recently scored his first goal for the club, providing three assists.