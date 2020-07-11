Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Belgian giant KAA Gent slaps €20 million on Sevilla-target Elisha Owusu

Defender Elisha Owusu

Belgian Jupilar Pro League side KAA Gent has set their price for in-demand Ghana defender Elisha Owusu.



Owusu has become an instrumental figure in the Blue and Whites set-up since joining from French giants Olympique Lyon in a deal worth €1 million last summer.



According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Genk is willing to accept an offer of €20 million for the marauding right-back.



Spanish powerhouse Sevilla has been heavily linked with Owusu for the past weeks, with the French-born guardsman emerging as the club’s number one transfer target in the ongoing window.



Owusu made 27 league appearances last season for Gent in the Belgian Pro League.



The 22-year-old has a contract with AA Gent until 2023.



Ghana is still pursuing the former FC Sochaux man at the international stage.

