Basel defender Jonas Adjetey returns to club after successful training with Totti Laryea

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FC Basel centre back, Jonas Adjetey has returned to Switzerland after spending some days in Ghana during the Christmas break.



While in Ghana, the defender made sure he remained physically fit and sharp in order not to fall behind when he returned to his club.



Jonas Adjetey teamed up with renowned Ghanaian physical training instructor, Totti Francis Laryea to ensure that he kept his sharpness while holidaying in Ghana.



Adjetey worked with the CEO of Train Like A Pro GH on a daily basis, engaging in various training routines.



Totti Laryea who is highly rated in the fitness space deployed various important exercise regimes to keep the football in shape during the holidays.



Jonas Adjetey has now returned to his club where he is expected to play a key role for the Swiss giants.



He is expected to lead the club’s charge to survive the drop as they lie 11th in the 12-team competition.



Basel has eleven points from 18 matches played in the 2023/2024 season so far.