Baba Rahman flying after another impressive showing for PAOK

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

On-loan Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman produced another stellar performance to help his Greek side PAOK, earn an impressive 2-0 victory against Olympiacos.



The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration in another proof of his return to full fitness, clocking an impressive 7.5 ratings from whoscored.com as PAOK run away with the points.



Rahman has also started and completed five league games for the first time in two years after returning from a knee injury he picked up while playing for Mallorca in the Spanish League against Getafe on the 22-09-2019.



He expressed his delight after the game and projected his optimism for the future.



He said: “Massive performance from the guys and three important points to help us on our way.”



PAOK are currently third on the Greek playoff league table with 54 points, same as fourth-placed AEK Athens and three behind ARIS who are second, while Olympiacos are sitting healthy in the first position despite the defeat over the weekend with 76 points.



Rahman joined Chelsea in the 2015/2016 season and despite playing 14 league games in his first season has been hit with a chain of injuries that have derailed his development.