Arsenal turn attention to Mohammed Kudus as replacement for Granit Xhaka

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, Arsenal have reportedly penciled Mohammed Kudus for a possible transfer in the summer.



A report by renowned UK journalist David Ornstein suggests that Gunners manager Arteta has shown interest in Kudus as a replacement for aging Granit Xhaka in the midfield.



The Ghanaian is on the radar of several European clubs following his impressive season for Ajax.



According to reports, Mohammed Kudus is on the watchlist of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund who would be looking to secure his signature in the summer.



The midfielder has had a memorable season amassing 25 goals and contributions for both club and country this season.



He has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions. He scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.



EE/KPE