Arsenal to miss Thomas Partey for weeks after latest injury

Head coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will be out for a few weeks following a muscle injury he sustained.



The Black Stars deputy skipper was missing in action when the Gunners recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24 in Spain.



This season, the defensive midfielder has only made five appearances, but fortunately, unlike in previous seasons, the arrival of English midfielder Declan Rice have helped Arsenal record some wins.



According to Arteta, he said “He has got a muscle injury. We expect him to be out for a few weeks. He has more tests today. He picked it up in the last training session, the last kick on the ball before Sevilla”, according to Daily Telegraph reporter Sam Dean.



Partey returned from an earlier injury to play a part in Arsenal’s 1-0 over Manchester City before the international break.



While on international duties with Ghana, he featured in the Black Stars 2-0 and 4-0 defeats to Mexico and the United States respectively in October.



However, Partey’s injury concerns has left many football fans uncertain about his future with the club and fans asking Arteta to sell him and find a suitable successor to fill his void.



As it stands now, Partey, 30, is willing to put in work to reclaim his place in the side but reports suggest he will consider his options at Christmas if the situation has not changed.







