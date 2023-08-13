Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah delighted with goal-scoring start to new season

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has shared his excitement after getting off the mark in the new season with a goal against Nottingham Forest.



Nketiah opened the scoring for the Gunners before Bukayo Saka added a second as Arsenal fought back a nervy finish to secure all three points.



The England youth international is expected to play a key role in the new season, with Gabriel Jesus out with an injury.



"Start as you mean to go on!," wrote Nketiah on social media after the game.



Manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of the striker and wants him to keep working hard.



"Delighted for him because he’s a role model. He’s a player that was so disappointed with the absence of Gabby [Jesus], and not to play a final. What he did when he came on the field in the final, was that he changed the game, that’s number one," said Arteta.



"And the second one, the way he trained this week, he was telling me: “Gaffer, if I don’t play, you are blind.”. A lot of players come and say: “ah, why am I not playing?”, and you have to try and explain. Other players tell you the reasons why they deserve to play, this is exactly what Eddie does. This is exactly what he did and then he goes onto the pitch, and he performs as well. It’s a clear example and a very good example for everybody," he added.