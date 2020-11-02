Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal is the best place for me - Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has revealed that Arsenal is the best place for him.



The Ghanaian was signed on the deadline day after his release clause was triggered.



He made his full Premier League debut in a 1-0 loss against Leicester City. He revealed how he felt when he realized he'll start the game.



“I could not believe it [when I found out I was starting," he told the club's website.



“I was a bit nervous but I always get these nerves when I play most of my game, so I was like, 'OK, let me keep it cool and I'll be fine."



“Then when we started the game I thought we had control of the ball and so many chances, and we were unlucky."



“It's part of football and we have to keep working, we have to keep working hard because we have a great team of great players. I think we're going to be successful."



“I think I'm in the team that I'm looking forward to playing for. They have everything, a good manager, good players, the right mentality and the way they play is very good. It's the best place for me."

