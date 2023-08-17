Arsenal fans attack ESPN after leaving out Partey in Arsenal-Chelsea best midfield trio comparision

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Arsenal fans slam ESPN for leaving out Thomas Partey in Arsenal-Chelsea best midfield comparison



Some Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure after ESPN omitted Thomas Partey in an Arsenal and Chelsea best midfield trio comparison.



The American news outlet, in a post on X, compared Chelsea's soon-to-be midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia to Arsenal's midfield of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz.



Arsenal fans could not comprehend why Havertz, who is mostly used as an offensive player, will be on the list ahead of Partey who is the club's best midfielder.



Not only Arsenal fans were left baffled as some Ghanaians also shared their concern regarding the constant overlooking of Partey by some outlets regarding the best Arsenal midfielders.



Thomas Partey has been a key component of the Gunner's recent success including helping the team finish second as a result, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.



The Black Stars deputy skipper joined the club in 2020 and has proven to be one of the magnificent signings for Arsenal in recent years.



Here are some reactions to ESPN's post







Wait did partey transfer to the Saudi league without us knowing??? — Tinny ???? (@TweetbyTinny) August 16, 2023

I’ve been ranting about the disrespect players who don’t look like them get in the EPL..listen to the commentators and how they describe other players who come from Africa or are black!



But they lie bad their talent will keep shinning for all to see! — iamphaya (@iamphaya) August 17, 2023

Thomas partey be like pic.twitter.com/vdWXNdbhB8 — Alex Phoon (@PhoonFITS) August 17, 2023

Partey should be there not Havertz ???? — SomebodyPartner???? (@TemmyTurner2) August 16, 2023

Replace havertz with Partey — X9 (@X9_HSM) August 16, 2023

We are sooo clear

Put partey in for Havertz and it’s closer — ASMARMY (@ratioedbyresh) August 16, 2023

I saw what you did there pic.twitter.com/FWOW6hoLBS — J. O. M. ???? (@drjeff60) August 16, 2023

Why do they always put a midfield for Arsenal which isn’t there midfield? Partey, Rice and Odegard is Arsenals midfield? — Dex (@DexTalksBall) August 16, 2023

Did Partey die? — Ossy FA (@maaziossy) August 16, 2023

Too much disrespect, I don’t know what is wrong with them — Frank Ofori (@apost_frank) August 17, 2023

They can do polls and exclude him

We will win our matches with him in our team ???? — Dybala_17???????? (@Forson_17) August 17, 2023

