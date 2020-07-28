Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Apoel Nicosia and Besiktas battle for Fortuna Dusseldorf forward Nana Ampomah

Ghana international Nana Ampomah

Fortuna Dusseldorf forward Nana Ampomah is now attracting interest Apoel Nicosia and Besiktas according to media reports in Germany.



The two clubs are now doing everything possible to lure the talented Ghana international.



Turkish side Besiktas and Cyprus outfit Apoel Nicosia are in a two-horse race for the want-away Fortuna Düsseldorf forward.



Besiktas have long been linked with a move for Ampomah, while former manager Philippe Clement is keen to reunite with him at Club Brugge.



While the rumuor mill has consistently linked the midfielder with a move to Turkey, Cyprus side Apoel Nicosia have entered the race to prize him away.



Nicosia have registered their interest in securing the signature of the Ghanaian who is angling for a move away from Fortuna Düsseldorf.



The 24-year-old winger joined the recently relegated Bundesliga side from Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren in 2019 in a deal worth 4 million Euros.



Ampomah failed to impress as he made just 12 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German top-flight this season with no goals and assists.

