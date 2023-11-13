Antoine Semenyo reacts after Bournemouth's win over Newcastle United

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has shared his optimism following AFC Bournemouth's impressive victory over Newcastle United FC in the English Premier League.



The Cherries secured a hard-fought win against the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium, marking an end to their recent struggle in the competition.



Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke played a pivotal role in the victory by scoring a brace, helping Bournemouth overcome their challenging period, which had seen them win just once in their last six games.



Semenyo, who featured for 81 minutes in the match, was evidently pleased with his team's performance. He took to Instagram to express his positivity, captioning a picture of himself on the pitch with the words, "We keep building."