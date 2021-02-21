Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Andre Ayew rues 'bad day at the office' after humbling at Huddersfield Town

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana and Swansea City top man Andre Dede Ayew is hoping for a swift return to winning ways when they take on Coventry on Wednesday in the Championship.



Ayew could do nothing about his side’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town on Saturday but is urging his teammates to quickly put the setback behind them and focus on the next game.



The defeat was the first for the South Welsh side in nine league games and slightly dented their quest for automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.



Swansea has the best defense in the championship and that has been the platform on which their season has been built, but on Saturday, it all came crashing down after they conceded four goals for the first time in the league this year.



They will now have to quickly return to winning ways against Coventry City who beat fellow promotion contenders Brentford 2-0 on Saturday.



Brentford’s defeat somehow softens the blow of Swansea’s mauling as promotion is still firmly in the hands of the Welsh side who are fourth with 56 points but having played two games less than first placed Norwich and both Brentford and Watford who occupy second and third positions.



Ayew will also be hoping to add to his nine league goals and pull clear of Jamal Lowe who adds to him as the club's top scorers of the campaign so far.



The Ghanaian is desperate to return Swansea to the Premier League and with 14 games to go, he will feel that the club is best positioned to secure promotion back to the Premier League.