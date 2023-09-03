Andre Ayew aims to continue European adventure, eyes move to a top-five league club

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is facing high demand from clubs across the globe, but his focus remains on securing a move to a top-five European league club as he aims to continue his successful career on the continent.



Despite the European transfer window closing, Ayew is still a free agent following his impressive stint with Nottingham Forest earlier this year.



After two seasons with Al-Sadd in Qatar, the 33-year-old forward made his return to the Premier League in February 2023, featuring in 13 matches during his time with Forest.



As a player with extensive international experience, Ayew has garnered interest from clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Major League Soccer (MLS).



However, his ultimate goal is to secure a move to a club competing in one of Europe's top five leagues, where he believes he can continue to excel.



Reportedly, Ayew has already initiated discussions with certain European clubs, setting the stage for a potential move to a prominent league in Europe.



Beyond club football, Ayew is also focused on the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The tournament presents a significant international challenge, and Ayew aims to make a lasting impact by representing his nation on the continental stage.