Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Albania Prime Minister clashes with President over passport for Ghana's Winful Cobbinah

Government decrees granting Cobbinah Albania citizenship

Albanian President Ilir Meta has been accused of forging documents to grant Ghana international Winful Cobbinah Albanian citizenship by Prime Minister Edi Rama.



The Albania President Ilir Meta granted full citizenship of the south-eastern European country to the Ghanaian who had just spent just two years in Albania as five years of continuous legal stay is required to apply for citizenship.



Winful Cobbinah's Albanian citizenship was facilitated just within eight hours.



Prime Minister Edi Rama is reported to have reacted to the move by the President to grant full citizenship to the Ghanaian and has accused him of forging documents for the FK Tirana star.



A spokesperson for the Albanian President Tedi Blushi has reacted to the accusations being made by the Prime Minister concerning the forging of documents by the President to grant Cobbinah, Albanian citizenship.



He described the claims made by the Albanian Prime Minister as an anti-national attack on FK Tirana and their supporters in a post on Twitter.



"Ilir Meta has as much to do with the Constitution as it has to do with the Golden Ball, that African footballer who received the Albanian passport for 8 hours from Ilir, while he was under accusation in Albania for forging documents! Both together, yes, they have a connection: They scored a goal with the head of justice!"





Ilir Meta ka lidhje me Kushtetutën sa ç'ka lidhje me Topin e Artë ai futbollisti afrikan që mori pashaportën shqiptare për 8 orë nga Iliri, ndërkohë që ishte nën akuzë në Shqipëri për falsifikim dokumentash! Të dy bashkë po, e kanë një lidhje: I kanë bërë gol me kokë drejtësisë! — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) October 23, 2020

