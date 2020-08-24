Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alaves reportedly makes offer for Ghanaian Alexander Djiku

France-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku

France-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku has been targeted by Deportivo Alaves as they seek to fortify their defence ahead of the new season.



According to RMC Sport, Alavès has made an offer to Strasbourg for the centre-back.



The La Liga side wants to sign him on loan with an option to buy next year.



The 25-year-old has been a subject of transfer speculation this summer with reports indicating that he is interested in a move away from France.



He joined Strasbourg from Caen last summer and has since been a key cog of the team, making 25 Ligue 1 appearances last term.



The defender with Ghanaian roots scored once and provided one assist in the league.



In all competitions, Djiku has made 33 appearances for the French-based outfit.

