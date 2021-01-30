Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ajax begins talk to sign Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax Amsterdam has expressed interest in signing Ghanaian youngster, Kamaldeen Sulemana in the ongoing winter transfer window.



The FC Nordsjaelland sensation has been brilliant in the ongoing Danish SuperLiga.



Reports in the Dutch media suggest that Ajax is eager to sign the youngster as a possible replacement for Quincy Promes who is on his way to Russia to join Spartak Moscow.



He will become the second Ghanaian footballer to join Ajax Amsterdam from FC Nordsjaelland after Kudus Mohammed.



Sulemana has been an instant hit at FC Nordsjaelland since his arrival at the club in February 2019, scoring four goals in his 13 game outings for the Danish club.



His splendid showing this term has caught the attention of many clubs across Europe - with Spanish La Liga giants Villareal CF and Bayer Leverkusen of Germany to be on his heels currently in the ongoing winter transfer window



Kamaldeen was a part of the Right to Dream Academy and before joining the academies cooperative club in Denmark, FC Nordsjælland, in winter 2020.



He signed a five-year deal with the club. He is yet to feature for the Black Stars.