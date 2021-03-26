Abstaining from sex has kept me going as a footballer – Kwame Poku

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has finally disclosed what has kept him in form as a footballer.



The Black Stars striker in an interview with My Fabulous Zone said that despite having a lot of female friends he is yet to enter into a relationship.



According to him, he has gotten to where he is due to his decision to abstain from sex.



“I’m not worried; I have now begun life. I have female friends but I am not dating at the moment.”



“I have never entered into a relationship before and that keeps me going as a footballer. I have been strong in the game because of my abstinence from sex," he said.



He added that he decided to abstain from sex and rather pay attention to his career as he believes that will make him go places and not sex.