Abdul Safiu Fatawu features in Trelleborgs defeat to Brage in Swedish Superettan

Ghana international, Abdul Shafiu Fatawu

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Abdul Shafiu Fatawu was in action in Trelleborgs 1-0 defeat to Brage at home in the Swedish League on matchday 17.



Kanteh Hellberg scored the only goal of the game in the opening minute to secure the slim win for the away side.



Shafiu came on a substitute in the 57th minute to replace Mohammed Ali Dhaini.



The away side was resolute at the back as Trelleborgs pushed for the equalizer but to no avail.



Trelleborgs after matchday 17 fixture is placed 11th on the league log with 19 points.



Abdul Shafiu has made 16 appearances this season and has scored five goals for the club.

