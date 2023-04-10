Abdul Aziz Yakubu over the moon after winning first trophy with new club Wuhan Three Towns

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has had a bright start to life at his new club, Wuhan Three Towns.



The forward only joined the Chinese Super League club in February and is already a fan favourite.



On Saturday, he was a starter for Wuhan Three Towns when the team locked horns with Shandong Lunen in the CFA Super Cup.



In the curtain raiser for the start of the 2023 Chinese Super League season, Abdul Aziz Yakubu only needed 10 minutes to announce his presence.



He scored with a fine effort to give his team a deserved lead. While that goal will separate the two teams at halftime, two goals were scored in the second half.



First, Xie Pengfei equalised in the 56th minute to double the lead for Wuhan Three Towns.



Late in the game, Son Jun-ho handed Shandong Lunen a consolation but it was not enough for the club to complete a comeback.



As a result, Ghana striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu and his Wuhan Three Towns club are Champions of the CFA Super Cup.



The striker is excited about the cup success and looking forward to good things in the 2023 Chinese Super League.