Aaron Opoku completes loan switch to SSV Jahn Regensburg

German-born forward, Aaron Opoku

Ghanaian youngster Aaron Opoku has joined SSV Jahn Regensburg on loan from Hamburg SV.



The 21-year-old German-born forward has joined the Bundesliga II side on a season-long loan, where he seeks to get more playtime after struggles to break into the Hamburg first team.



“I had a very good feeling after the talks with those responsible for Jahn. That was the main reason why I decided to loan the Jahn. I would like to develop myself further here at SSV Jahn and in Regensburg, both athletically and personally," he said after signing the contract.



"My goal is to arrive as quickly as possible in the next few days and weeks, to get used to the level and to help the team with my qualities in order to achieve the goals set. "



Aaron Opoku started his career with the youth team of Hamburg in 2011, rising through the ranks. Between 2014 to 2016, he made 46 appearances for the U-18 team, scoring 19 goals.



He later earned a call up to the Germany U-19 team.



Opoku spent time on loan at Hansa Rostock, playing 33 games, scoring five times and providing six assists.

