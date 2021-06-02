AC Monza bids KP Boateng farewell after the expiration of contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The contracts of Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will not be renewed by Italian Serie B side AC Monza.



The experienced player's contract is due to expire on June 30, 2021.



But he will not be handed a new contract following the club's failure to secure Serie A promotion.



After failing to qualify automatically, Monza fans were confident Boateng will lead them to the top-flight via the play-off.



But they were beaten by Citadella 3-2 on aggregate.



Per what is reported by journalist Nicolò Schira, the Red and White are going to say goodbye to Kevin-Prince Boateng.