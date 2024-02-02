2023 AFCON: I was very disappointed when Ghana suffered premature elimination – Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has opened up on the early exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



According to the defender, he was very disappointed when Ghana could not make it past the group stages of the continental showpiece.



Now back at AS Monaco, Mohammed Salisu says he is focused on doing his job to help the team achieve its objectives for the season.



“I was obviously disappointed with the premature elimination in the African Cup of Nations,” Mohammed Salisu said.



The Ghana defender added, “But now I am focused on AS Monaco because we have objectives and we want to achieve them. When I returned, the coach asked me if I was fit to play, I said yes and that I was very motivated. I was determined to come back and play quickly.”



Mohammed Salisu, 24, is expected to start for AS Monaco this weekend when the team takes on Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 4.