'I didn't enjoy my goal against Liverpool because we lost' - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s star player Mohammed Kudus says he didn’t enjoy his goal against Liverpool as much as he would have liked because Ajax ended up on the losing side.



The talented midfielder grabbed the equalizer or Ajax in the game at Anfield after Mohmed Salah had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in their UEFA Champions League game.



The Ghanaian went into the game at the back of a strong run of games having scored four goals in his last three games across all competitions.



Speaking on the game, the 22-year-old told Ajax’s media team, “It would have been a much better feeling if we got a point or something but it was still good to score. “I was playing as a striker and that was my job [to score goals].



"It was a better feeling to get the team back into the game.”



Kudus performances saw him linked with a move to the Premier League side after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He scored two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar and became the first ever Ghana player to score a brace at the Mundial and was also the only Ghanaian player to win Man-Of-The-Match award at the tournament.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian versatile forward player has 14 goals in all competitions this season for the Dutch Eredivisie giant AFC Ajax Amsterdam.