uniBank collapse: Stop peddling falsehood against Dr Duffuor - Kennedy Agyapong told

Chairman of Doscar Group Holdings, HRH Oscar Yao Doe has told Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to recheck his facts and stop peddling false information about the person of Dr Kwabena Duffuor regarding the collapse of uniBank.



In a public post on Social Media, the renowned business guru presented fresh facts concerning the controversial revocation of the bank.



The Assin Central MP in a recent interview has claimed that Dr Kwabena Duffuor, the former Minister of Finance and owner of uniBank spent over two billion cedis on properties using uniBank depositors’ money.



According to him, the properties which in total costs $477,934,650.00 (GHC2,112,960,000.00) were acquired in various parts of the country.



But HRH Doe said, he still wants to believe that the MP has been misinformed before making those claims, therefore advising him to do the needful immediately and set the records straight.



He also sent out a subtle warning that any attempt to deliberately tarnish the image of Dr Duffuor and his family would not be accepted.



"Honourable Ken Agyapong Must Stop Peddling Falsehood Against (The) Reputable Dr Kwabena Duffuor. Dr Duffuor Is Obviously On Another Level Full Of Wisdom, Knowledge, Decency, Humanity. He Raised His Children To Be Decent, (With) Humility, Kindness, And Respect For Others Regardless Of Their Status.



For The Avoidance Of Doubt, Or Perhaps Ken Agyapong Has Been Misinformed, So I Will Give (Him) Ken The Benefit Of Doubt. Let Me Educate Ken Agyapong On Unibank's Collapse:



Dr Duffuor Didn't Use Any Depositor's Money To Buy Property. Holdings Of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Is Owned By Duffuor's Family's Mother Company Which Independently Has A Lot Of Assets, Including A Significant Stake In Unibank And Other Entities Across The World. HODA Presented Some Valuable Properties To Bank Of Ghana As An Indication Of Additional Asset To Back Their Case.



(The) Government Of Ghana Owed Unibank More Than 1 Billion Ghana Cedis. Unibank Has Stakes In ADB Shares Through The Ghana Stock Exchange (Held By Belstar) Which Was Disclosed To The Finance Minister, Gabby Othcere Darko (Who) Was Even Leading (In The Move) To Sell The ADB Shares For The Bank. Unibank Has Over 630 Million Ghana Cedis, $27 Million Cash Deposit With Bank Of Ghana. Government Contractors Were Owing Unibank Over 900 Million Ghana Cedis, Unibank Even Wanted To Write Off The Interest On The Contractors Loans To Make It Easier For The Finance Minister To Pay.



1. Unibank Was Collapsed Deliberately Out Of Envy And Jealousy By Ken Ofori-Atta, Akufo-Addo And Co. They Used Ernest Addison To Carry Out Their Evil Plan.



2. Ken Agyapong Should Ask The Governor Of Bank Of Ghana This Simple Question, To Provide Information On Whether Any Independent Entity Verified KPMG's Cooked Audit Report Led By Nii Amanor Dodoo Before They Collapsed Unibank.



3. Why Did BoG Appoint The Same Nii Amanor Dodoo To Verify His Own Audit Work? And Why (Did) It Again, Appoint Nii Amanor Dodoo As The Receiver Of The Same Banks He Help Collapsed? (This Does) Mean A Judge Has Appointed A Bank Robber As The Prosecutor For His Own Act Of Robbery.



4. Ken Agyapong Should Get A Copy Of The Nii Amanor Dodoo KPMP Audit Cooked Report From Bank Of Ghana And Study It Before Commenting On TV. The BoG And Co Are Misleading Key Agyapong. There Are A Lot Of Evidences Against Their Evil Act And Plans To Collapse Ghanaian-Owned Banks. There Are Many Evidences Available, Too Many. There Is No Question (About It). The People's Own Knowledge About The Whole Story (Is Also There). They May Be Silent Now, But For How Long.



Conclusion: Unless Honourable Ken Agyapong's Agenda Is A Deliberate Act To Tarnish Dr Kwabena Duffuor's Family, Then We Shall React As Such. Attacking Dr Kwabena Duffuor's Family Is A No Go Area".





