uniBank case: Pre-trial documents not readable – Defence lawyers tell court

Defence lawyers in the uniBank case before the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court have raised concerns about the legibility of the pre-trial documents served on them by the prosecution.



According to the defence lawyers in their separate submissions before the court, some of the documents the state intends to rely on are not readable and therefore could not scrutinize it to the best of their ability for the Case Management to Commence.



They, therefore, prayed the court to direct the prosecution to do the needful thing to enable the Case Management Conference (CMC) to be held.



Some of the defence lawyers also informed the court that, the witness statements filed by the prosecution on July 10, are yet to be served on them.



The prosecution led by the Director of the Public Prosecution Mrs. Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisah though admitted to some of the concerns of the lawyers said the vast majority of the documents are legible.



She, however, urged the court to proceed with CMS while steps were taken to rectify the anomalise.



Justice Bright Mensah, Court of Appeal judge sitting with the additional responsibility as a High Court judge, in his short ruling said, the CMC will go on as scheduled.



He however directed the prosecution to make available all the documents, the defence lawyers are requesting for him.



The court also directs the prosecution to attend to the concerns of the lawyers regarding the legibility of those documents.



The business for today, Thursday, July 16, 2020, is for the parties to commence CMC which is currently underway.



A case management conference (CMC) is when both sides, the lawyers (if any), and the judge meet to talk about how to handle the case.



Previously in court, the 68 charges against Henry Paundit Asiamah and eight others were struck out as withdrawn.



We’re not guilty



The state while amending the charge sheet added three new charges from 68 to 71.



Early this year, the accused persons were charged with 68 charges but that was withdrawn today and replaced with new charges adding up to 71.



The accused persons all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to the same bail conditions as earlier granted by the court.



The new latest charges include falsification of uniBank account, conspiracy and defrauding.

