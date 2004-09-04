2006

Addo Oddamettey

, 69 , one time skipper of the senior national team, the Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak passed away on December 29 after a short illness. Oddamettey who captained the Stars from 1964 to 1970 . Addo Oddamettey who skippered the Black Stars to victory in the 1965 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia is survived by a wife and six children.

NOVEMBER

Akwesi Afrifa , 51, dies on Nov. 30 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was a New Patriotic Party member of Parliament for Fomena.

Kwesi Armah , died on Nov. 24 in Accra. He was a Member of the Council of State and Cabinet Minister during the First Republic. Armah was one time Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom UK and Minister of Trade.

AUGUST

Kwabena Sarfo , the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for Offinso South, died on August 11 after an illness Being a physically challenged himself, he would be remembered for his role in the passage of the Disability Bill.

JULY

Justice Daniel Francis Annan , 77, died at the 37th Military Hospital at about 1830 hours on Sunday July 16. He was a member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and was Speaker of Parliament for two terms from 1993 to 2000.

Margaret Quainoo , a.k.a., Araba Stamp died on July 12, at the age of 70

May

Albert Adu Boahen, , 74,renounced historian and politician died on May 24, at the 37 Military Hospital

April

Ferdinand Ayim , 46, died on April 6 in a road accident. He was the special assistant to the Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City. He is survived by a wife and four children

March



Dr Farouk Braimah , 61, died on 5 March 2006. He the environment and science minister during the NDC regime

February

James Kehinde Ajayi -better know as Ajax Bukana Ghana�s first state comedian, Ajax Bukana died at his residence at Agege, a suburb of Accra on Feb. 28 at the age of 89. Ajax, a Nigerian naturalized to become a Ghanaian after accepting that offer from President Nkrumah, who gave him the title of state comedian in 1964.

Ambassador A. A. Munufie died on February 17, at the age of 77. A former Minister of Rural Development in the Busia Regime and former Ghana Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government

Peggy Appiah , well-known British writer on books for children passed away in Kumasi on February 11 2006 at 84. She had spent over 50 years in Kumasi since she left England after her marriage to the Ghanaian lawyer, statesman and presidential advisor, the late Joe Appiah

2005

November

Oyeeman Wereko Ampem II , 75, Amanokromhene and Gyasehene of Akuapem, died on Nov. 26, after a short illness. Known in private life as Emmanuel Noi Omaboe, the late Amanokromhene charted a long public life that criss-crossed many sectors of national endeavour. He is survived by his wife, Letitia, four children and 11 grandchildren.

October

Ms Patience Adow former Eastern Regional Minister and a Deputy Minister of Education died in a motor accident on October 7, in Accra

Most Reverend Kwesi Dickson , 79, former head of the Methodist Church of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on October 28. He left behind a wife and four children.

September

John Baker , 57, former ace goalkeeper of the national soccer team, the Black Stars and former First Division side, Sekondi Eleven Wise has been confirmed dead at Sekondi on Sunday, September 4 at the age of 57. died after a short illness. Baker also played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United (RTU) football clubs during his hey days.

Mr. Edward Osei Kwaku : Former Minister for Education and Sports in the Kufuor/NPP administration and former MP for Asokwa was knocked down by a vehicle in front of his family house on Spt. 12

Suzy Williams , 23, Actress, died on Sept. 8, in a fatal car crash on the La Dual carriage road.

Justice Samuel Azu Crabbe ,86, deid on Sept. 15. Former Chief Justice. Born in James Town, Accra, on November 18, 1918. Chief Justice from 1972 to 1973 and a former Appeal Court Judge in Kenya. Died at Aburi. Left behind a wife and five children.

Theodore Kodjo Agadzi , 86, a lawyer and former Member of Parliament (MP) for West Dayi, during the Second Republic. The late Agadzi was the classmate of President Kufuor and former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere at the Middle Temple Inn, United Kingdom (UK) where they pursued law studies.

August



Urologists: Prof. J. M. K. Quartey, Dr Isaac Bentsi and Dr Benjamin Osei-Wiafe , - three prominent Doctors, who died in a road accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway on August 27.

Roland Atta- Kesson , died on on Saturday August 20, 2005. He was the MP for Wassa West on the ticket of the People's National Party- PNP during the late Hilla Liman's regime and rose to the position of a deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.

George Daniels , one time Ghana's 100 metres Olympic Games Silver Medalist died on Saturday, August 13, at Cape Coast at the age of 58.

July

Nana Ofori Agyemang II , the Adansihene and President of Adansi Traditional Council died on July 15 after a short illness.

Nii Amugi II, Ga Mantse , 65, died on July 13. Nii Amugi II, born on June 8, 1940, was enstooled in 1965 and reigned for 39 years.

Nii Ayi Kwei Mankata -Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodio constituency in Accra died on July 4 while receiving treatment for receiving treatment for diabetes and hypertension

June

Emmanuel Ofei Ansah , 52, former Ghanaian international defender collapsed after Hearts beat Liberty on June 7 and later died at the Ridge Hospital.

Mrs Mildred Christiana Akosiwor Ankrah , wife of the late Lieutenant-General Joseph A. Ankrah, a Former Head of State of Ghana during the National Liberation Council (NLC) era died on June 9

May



April



Isaac Ansah , alias Salifu Ansah, one time ace goalkeeper of the national football team, the Black Stars died at the age of 45 on April 19 at the Takoradi hospital after a short illness. He left behind five children. He began his career at the tender age of 10 when he played for Young Wise, a colts team and due to his brilliant goalkeeping, he latter played for eight teams including the Black Stars. The late Ansah also featured prominently for Sekondi Eleven Wise, Hasaacas, Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and a first division side in Cameroon where he played alongside the Legendary Roger Miller. Until his death, Salifu Ansah was a goalkeeper trainer of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Victor Selormey , Former NDC deputy finance minister dies on April 18. He had been fighting a serious cardiac problem for a very long time and had been on a pacemaker.

February

Dr. Adamu Mohammed Gibiril , former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawasi, who passed away at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), on February 26, after a short illness.

2004

December

Daniel Kwaku Akowuah - an eminent conservationist and caretaker of Buabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary in the Nkoranza District. The late Mr. Akowuah, who died at the Saint Theresa's Hospital on December 19, a short illness, left behind a wife, Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa and 14 children

Alhaji Issifu Ajura (Afa Ajura) Founder of the al sunni muslim sect in Ghana died on 22 at his home in Tamale after a long illness. He was about 100 years.

Alhaji Issah Mobila Northern Regional Chairman of the Convention People�s Party (CPP). Many described him as a philanthropist, was alleged to have died in military custody on December 9, 2004.

November

Edward Jeff Aggrey-Fynn : Former captain of the Black Stars during the First Republic of Dr Nkrumah's regime died at Cape Coast on he 7th Nov.

Aggrey-Fynn captained the Black Stars to the first of four continental titles in 1963. One-time top scorer in the local league, Aggrey-Fynn graced the national championship with performances for Sekondi Hasaacas and Hearts of Oak.

Credited with a profilic scoring record, including scoring 30 goals for Hearts in the last 10 games of the 1961-1962 season, Aggrey-Fynn is remembered for a unique career that combined skill and power to great effect.

In 1994, he headed a technical bench that handled the Black Stars at the Nations Cup in Tunisia.He was one of 16 personalities who were inducted into the National Sports Hall of Fame in Accra recently

September

Mr David Yaw Mensah : NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for Atebubu North. The MP passed away 4.09.2004 while being conveyed from Yeji to a hospital in Kumasi. Born in January 1934,

August

Alhaji Seidu Alhassan :, Chief Butcher of Kumasi, died at the age of 120, on Monday, August 2. The late Alhaji Alhassan who was installed as Kumasi chief butcher in 1938, left behind two wives, 13 children, 80 grand children and 50 great grand children.

June

Mr Mike Adjavon , a retired military man who pioneered cycling, as a sport in Ghana is dead. He died at his Laterbiokoshie residence in Accra on 27 June after a short illness. He was 84.