GhanaWeb Mobile
Hold GhanaWeb in the palm of your hands. Read the latest news from Ghana while you are out from your office or home. Browse through the hottest deals and personals from the classifieds. This and more is possible with GhanaWeb Mobile.
Facilities:
GhanaWeb Mobile (mobile.ghanaweb.com) is specially designed for the small screen of your mobile phone. The facilities are:
How to Set Up:
- Latest News
- Sports News
- Archived News from 1995>
- Exchange Rates
- Yellow Pages Ghana
- Classifieds
GhanaWeb Mobile works on practically all recent mobile phones. Steps to set up are:
Most older mobile phones can be used but photos will only be supported if your phone supports wap 2.0 (or xhtml). Alternatively GhanaWeb Mobile can be used with PDA's with xhtml and/or html support.
- Activate the menu of your phone
- Locate the option 'Internet' or 'Browser'
- Create a new bookmark. Enter the url mobile.ghanaweb.com
Do not enter www when you enter the bookmark. The correct url is http://mobile.ghanaweb.com.