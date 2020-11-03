General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

l'll make a better President in my second coming - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to be a better president if he is re-elected in the upcoming December polls.



According to him, having the opportunity to be president and staying away in the last few years has given him the chance re-strategize and correct some of the errors he committed while in office.



“Ghanaians should choose John Mahama because he’s a person you can trust. What you see is what you get. I have the track record and I believe that having been president before, I’ll make a better president in my second term,” Mr Mahama said in an interview on Starr FM Tuesday.



He added “One major regret I have is not speaking directly to the people during my time in office and so that vacuum was filled with a lot of propaganda. So This time when I come I will go round and directly speak to the people on what we are doing and some of our policies.”



The former President also stated that he is cautiously optimistic that the NDC can win December polls and committed to a peaceful, violent-free elections.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama has called on President Akufo-Addo to order the complete withdrawal of the Agyapa Royalties deal and dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



According to the former President, the damning report by the Special Prosecutor does not bode well for the Finance Minister and dents the reputation of his government if he fails to relieve him of his job.







“[The report] is not surprising, the minority said it, 13 CSOs said it and so it is not surprising that the Special Prosecutor has said it. The issue for value for money those were issues that came up…but Special Prosecutor kicked in and has raised the issues…the issue is not returning it to parliament, it should be withdrawn completely.



“The President must be even, in terms of the CHRAJ report on the PPA boss [that led to his sacking]…but he [Akufo-Addo] has been quiet on that front but that is where nepotism kicks him because we all know that the Finance Minister is his cousin.”

