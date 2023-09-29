iMullar Sound System: A thriving community for music, dance, fashion

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

iMullar Sound system is a DJ-powered event created by The iMullar Network, and it features good music, good energy, sunshine, old and newly formed friendships plus a round of drinks”.



Since its first edition in April 2022, iMullar Sound System(IMSS), has grown immensely.



IMSS’s anniversary event boasted a crowd of close to 3,000 ravers at Ghana’s first skatepark.



iMullar Sound System: A Needed Safe Space



iMullar Sound System has seen a lot of success because it has carved a niche for itself in an entertainment space where only nightlife lifestyle and mainstream music could thrive.





t iMullar Sound System events, diversity is celebrated, and the crowds love it.



"People are listening widely, exploring different genres while partying in their best outfits free of judgment," says Maxwell Adjavon, the Founder of The iMullar Networks.



Here are our top three musical DJs we think you’ll like:



Afrolektra



Blending African traditional rhythms and sounds with today’s modern Electronic Dance Music (EDM), Ghanaian Music Producer & DJ AFROLEKTRA combines these two worlds distinctively to create a sound that has garnered mass appeal. His choice of sound spans variations of African Music, both old and contemporary - from highlife to afrobeat and Afropop, blending these with various forms of Electronic Dance Music - house to new trap sounds and moombahton.



TMSKD DJ



THE MASKED DJ (TMSKD DJ) born Michelle Nana Adwoa Agyakomah Yeboah is an electronic/African dance music DJ based in Accra, Ghana. TMSKD pronounced as THE MASKED is one of the few disc jockeys in Ghana breaking the status quo of disc jockeying with her versatile skill set of introducing and fusing alternative sounds in her live performances.



Guilty Beatz



Ronald Banful, popularly known as GuiltyBeatz, is a Ghanaian record producer. He is best known for producing 3 songs on Beyoncé‘s album ‘ The Lion King: The Gift ‘ as well as other hits. Known for the genres of dance-pop, electro house and afrobeat, he is on a mission to bridge the gap and elevate African music in the process.



Platoon and Its Squad



Founded by C.E.O. Denzyl Feigelson in 2016, boutique artist services company Platoon identifies and shepherds exciting musical talent from around the world, arming them with innovative tools and a platform to build their careers. Platoon landed its first success in 2016 when they signed yet-unknown Billie Eilish, helping lay the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom.



Following that it was BRIT Award winner Jorja Smith’s Blue Lights, before guiding Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi to worldwide attention. Platoon's team of employees has expanded across the globe, from London to New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Cape Town’s “Creative Lab”.



Platoon’s creative spaces in London and Africa boast 24-hour recording studios and double as inspiring ecosystems for artists to openly collaborate, with Platoon also offering educational classes across music and marketing.Platoon’s event with IMSS featured a variety of African djs, and an artist who was part of Platoon’s Billboard Live At-Home in 2020:





KWESI ARTHUR



Kwesi Arthur, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter from Tema, who rose to fame in 2017 with the hit single "Grind day" which received widespread acclaim and a co-sign from rap heavyweights Sarkodie and Medikal. Arthur has won several accolades, including Rapper of the year and Hip Hop Song of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as well as a Viewer's Choice Best International Act nomination at the 2018 BET Awards. He became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie's nomination in 2019.



iMULLAR SOUND SYSTEM X PLATOON EVENT



Welcome to the highlights section of the unforgettable day party brought together by the creative energy of Platoon and IMSS with support from Culture Curations. This extraordinary event featured incredibly talented DJs like TMSKDJ, Afrolektra, Guilty Beatz, DJ Baaba, and many more. The event, held on January 1, 2023 at Front/Back Accra, is one etched in music history and events.





iMullar Sound System, in partnership with Platoon, is redefining the cultural landscape by promoting African sounds and talent in mainstream culture. Through the convergence of music, fashion, and dance, This immersive experience transcends boundaries and captivates audiences around the world. IMSS and Platoon’s collaboration is a relevant force in showcasing the boundless creativity and ingenuity emerging from the African music scene.