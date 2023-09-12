Zosimli Naa accuses Tema Port of auctioning over $400k medical equipment for hospitals

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Correspondence from Northern Region



The Zosimli Naa Palace is accusing the Tema Port of auctioning a 40-foot container full of medical equipment meant for the Tamale Teaching Hospital and other hospitals in the Northern Region.



The equipment estimated to cost over Gh¢4.6 million ($400,000) includes dialysis machines, oxygen tanks, and incubators among others which were procured by Zosimli Naa II, Ife Bell, a woman Chief leading the Tamale-Louisville sister city relationship.



GhanaWeb investigations revealed that the medical equipment left the United States in July 2022 and arrived at the Tema Port in September 2022.



However, challenges in clearing the equipment delayed its release at the port until it was allegedly auctioned in June this year.



The Palace contacted the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his intervention to help the palace clear the equipment, but it did not yield any positive result.



The Zosimli Naa II in a letter to the Northern Regional Minister and other stakeholders said she was disappointed with the latest development.



“I am saddened to inform you that the 40 ft medical container, designated to serve the Northern Region community, has been auctioned by the Ghana Port Authorities,” she said.



“While this was not the outcome we had hoped for, I want to assure you that the office of Zosimli Nas, the team, our partner stakeholders, and I remain resilient and fully committed to executing our mission in fostering the development of support for maternal health,” the Chief added.



The medical equipment was procured to be distributed to the TTH, Tamale Central and Tamale West hospitals, and other clinics in and around the region.



The Zosimli Naa is a title conferred on outstanding American women based in Louisville, Kentucky, and they lead the Tamale-Louisville sister city relationship and support the development of education and culture of the people in the Northern Region.



