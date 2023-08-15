Zoomlion spray mosquito breeding grounds

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Environmental Health Department of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) is collaborating with Zoomlion Ghana Limited to fumigate mosquito breeding grounds in the district.



Evelyn Nani, the Ningo-Prampram Environmental Health Director, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was an annual event carried out by the two organisations during the rainy seasons.



Nani said the spraying was to control the breeding of mosquitoes in the beneficial areas, adding that it was mostly targeted at their larvae.



She said the spraying was done alongside all water bodies and stagnant waters within the district believed to be breeding malaria-causing insects.



She said over the years, the fumigation had yielded its intended purpose, as there was a significant reduction in mosquito breeding in the district.



The Environmental Health Director advised residents to help prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by weeding overgrown weeds around their premises.



She said there was a need to prevent water from accumulating in receptacles, adding that water storage tanks should be well covered to prevent mosquito breeding grounds in their localities.



Ms. Nani also advised residents, especially children and pregnant women, to use treated mosquito nets and wear protective clothing when outside to prevent mosquito bites.