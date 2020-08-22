Regional News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Zoomlion begins 2nd phase disinfection in tertiary institutions in Volta and Oti Regions

The Ho Technical University was also disinfected

In line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for tertiary institutions to be disinfected before re-opening next week for continuing students, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ghana Education in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has begun the second phase of disinfection in tertiary institutions in the Volta and Oti Regions.



The exercise, which kick-started yesterday, will cover 18 institutions including both public and private universities, technical universities and colleges of education.



Speaking to the media, ZGL General Manager in charge of Volta and Oti Regions, Mr Solomon Denyo, explained that the exercise was crucial, following the president’s instruction for continuing students to return to school.



He added that it was also to make the institutions’ facilities safe for the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members, especially when the final-year students had exited.



Mr Denyo revealed that his outfit had deployed 300 spraying gangs to undertake the exercise, and will ensure strict professionalism.



According to him, logistics deployment, mixing and application of chemicals had been executed in a professional manner by his officials, stating that they had enjoyed great collaboration from stakeholders.



He gave a firm assurance to parents and students in the two regions that Zoomlion will complete the exercise before the re-opening date (Monday, August 24th, 2020).



For his part, the acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University, Mr Edward Ayimey, lapped praises upon the central government's collaborative effort with Zoomlion aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).





“It was imperative to protect the lives of the students and staff members of the school, hence the need for the disinfection exercise before students return to campus,” he stressed.



He indicated that enough measures had been put in place by the school’s authorities to receive the continuing students.



“We have placed Veronica buckets at vantage points and would also ensure that the students, staff (both teaching and non-teaching) members all observe social/physical distancing and also students put on their nose masks,” he said.



Against this backdrop, Mr Ayimey reiterated that the school will strictly maintain discipline at the campus to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.



“We will ensure that the school does not become a centre for spreading the coronavirus as the students return to school,” he firmly assured.



In all seven districts and municipalities in the Volta and Oti Regions would benefit from the exercise. These include tertiary institutions in Ho Central, Ho West, South Dayi, Akatsi South, Hohoi and Krachie East.

