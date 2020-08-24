Regional News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: GNA

Zebilla constituents are yearning for change – CPP candidate

Benjamin Anafo is the CPP Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla Constituency

Mr Benjamin Anafo, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region says, the constituents are fed up with the failed promises of the two major political parties and are ready for change.



According to him, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had represented the area in Parliament on separate occasions and yet there was nothing to show in terms of development and improvement in the wellbeing of the people in the area.



Mr Anafo, a teacher by profession, who contested and lost in the 2016 elections, said the Constituency needed a new vibrant person who could effectively represent the interest of the people at every decision making process as well as lobby for development projects for the area.



“The youth in Zebilla need someone who is young and vibrant and can represent them. We have had Mr Cletus Avoka of the NDC in Parliament for several years and he has staged a comeback and we have also had Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo of the NPP, but the youth in Zebilla have not seen his work,” he stated.



Until 2016, the Zebilla Constituency had been held by the NDC since 1993 and Mr Cletus Apul Avoka who has staged a comeback has had the lion’s share holding the office from 1993 to 2005 and from 2009 to 2013.



For Mr Anafo to stand any chance of winning the Zebilla Constituency, he would have to wrestle it from the incumbent Mr Adongo, who is also the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and Mr Avoka who is a former Minister for the Interior and Majority Leader in Parliament.



But in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the CPP Parliamentary candidate sounded confident that he was the right candidate the constituents of Zebilla could trust and the youth believed in his ability to lead them.



Mr Anafo who teaches at the Zebilla Senior High Technical School, noted that he had begun to ensure that the message of change sunk very well with the people and called on the people of Zebilla to join the wind of positive change to oust both the NDC and NPP and replace with someone more credible and trustworthy

