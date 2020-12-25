General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: mynigeria.com

Yuletide: 'Coronavirus affected our businesses' - Nigerians in Ghana share expectations

play videoChristmas expectaions by Nigerians in Ghana

The holidays are finally here and spending time with family, friends and loved ones, is the most preferred way by many to celebrate the festivities.



With some borders still closed and many away from home, it has become almost impossible for some and extremely expensive for others to travel home.



The pandemic has taken a toll on many lives, restrained movement, and disrupted plans.



So, many people have had to adjust and celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities a little differently from the usual way because of the imposed social distancing measures.



This has caused people living in foreign countries to have different expectations for the festivities.



Moving around Ghana's capital, Accra, a number of Nigerians shared their expectations and realities of the yuletide with the MyNigeria Team.



Watch them speak below :





